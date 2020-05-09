Ex-lawmaker, lobbyist tapped to head new Oklahoma agency

FILE – In the Feb. 4, 2013, file photo, Oklahoma state Rep. Mike Jackson, left, R-Enid, greets state Sen. Rick Brinkley, right, R-Owasso, on the House floor in Oklahoma City. Jackson, a lobbyist and former legislator, has been tapped to head up a new state agency, the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency Oversight Committee, created by the Legislature last year to oversee agency spending. House and Senate leaders announced the appointment Friday, May, 8, 2020, (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A lobbyist and former legislator has been tapped to head up a new state agency created by the Legislature last year to oversee agency spending.

House and Senate leaders announced Friday that the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency Oversight Committee picked Mike Jackson to serve as the agency’s first executive director.

The former Republican lawmaker from Enid most recently served as a lobbyist for The State Chamber.

House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat created the office last year as an independent agency to provide the Legislature and public with details on agency spending.