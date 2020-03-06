Ex-GOP candidate for Oklahoma governor convicted of assault

TULSA, Okla. (Tulsa World) — An Oklahoma man who ran unsuccessfully for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in 2018 has been found guilty of assault and battery for shooting a process server trying to give him legal documents.

Jurors Thursday rejected Christopher Jonathan Barnett’s argument that he shot the man who came to his Tulsa home in July in self-defense.

On the stand, Barnett asserted the process server presented a threat to him, though he conceded the man never pointed a weapon at him.

Jurors recommended Barnett be sentenced to 32 years in prison and fined $10,000.

A judge will sentence Barnett in April.