Ex-GOP candidate for Oklahoma governor convicted of assault

TULSA, Okla. (Tulsa World) — An Oklahoma man who ran unsuccessfully for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in 2018 has been found guilty of assault and battery for shooting a process server trying to give him legal documents.

Jurors Thursday rejected Christopher Jonathan Barnett’s argument that he shot the man who came to his Tulsa home in July in self defense.

On the stand, Barnett asserted the process server presented a threat to him, though he conceded the man never pointed a weapon at him.

Jurors recommended Barnett be sentenced to 32 years in prison and fined $10,000.

A judge will sentence Barnett in April.