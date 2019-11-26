Evacuations begin in Mooreland, Oklahoma as fire crews battle grassfire

WOODWARD CO., Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in and around Mooreland are being evacuated as fire crews battle a large grassfire southwest of town.

Officials in Woodward County are working to battle the blaze around EW 41 and Hwy 50.

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a fire warning at the request of Woodward County Emergency Management for Woodward County.

Evacuation area: Highway 50 and North-South County Road 212, East-West County Road 41,  East-West County Road 34, and North-South County Road 217.

You are asked to evacuate east or southeast. Evacuate quickly and follow all safety instructions from local emergency management officials. Do not drive into smoke.

