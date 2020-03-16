Emergency declaration triggers Oklahoma’s price-gouging law

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency over the new coronavirus is triggering Oklahoma’s price-gouging law.

State Attorney General Mike Hunter said Friday that state law prohibits an increase of more than 10% in the price of goods or services during a declared emergency.

Hunter says that allows his office to press charges against individuals or businesses that engage in price gouging.

Trump also announced a new public-private partnership to increase national testing capabilities.

Oklahoma used more than half of its testing capacity Wednesday to test 58 members of the Utah Jazz organization after a player tested positive.