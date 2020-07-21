Education group pans Stitt’s private school funding plan

FILE – In this July 9, 2020 file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City. Gov. Stitt faced criticism Monday, July 20, 2020 for his decision to spend $10 million in discretionary public funds to pay Oklahoma families to send their children to private schools. Stitt outlined his plan late last week to allocate about $30 million remaining in the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief, or GEER, Fund, which was part of a federal relief package approved by Congress earlier this year. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is facing criticism for his decision to spend $10 million in discretionary public funds to pay Oklahoma families to send their children to private schools.

Stitt outlined his plan late last week to allocate about $30 million remaining in the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.

The money was part of a federal package approved by Congress this year.

The $10 million would allow 1,500 Oklahoma families to access $6,500 in funds for private-school tuition.

The idea was quickly panned by the Oklahoma Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union with nearly 40,000 members.