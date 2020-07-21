Education group pans Stitt’s private school funding plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is facing criticism for his decision to spend $10 million in discretionary public funds to pay Oklahoma families to send their children to private schools.
Stitt outlined his plan late last week to allocate about $30 million remaining in the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.
The money was part of a federal package approved by Congress this year.
The $10 million would allow 1,500 Oklahoma families to access $6,500 in funds for private-school tuition.
The idea was quickly panned by the Oklahoma Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union with nearly 40,000 members.