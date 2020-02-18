Driver who hit Oklahoma runners gets 3rd manslaughter charge

MOORE, Okla. (AP) — A man accused of striking a group of suburban Oklahoma City high school cross-country athletes with his speeding pickup truck faces an additional manslaughter charge after the death of a third student.
Prosecutors on Tuesday filed a third charge of manslaughter against 57-year-old Max Leroy Townsend, in addition to a third count of leaving the scene of a fatality accident.
Eighteen-year-old Kolby Crum died Saturday.
Police have said Townsend was going 79 mph in a 25 mph zone on Feb. 3 in Moore when he struck the students, who were on the sidewalk.