Driver who hit Oklahoma runners gets 3rd manslaughter charge

FILE – In this Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, file photo, emergency crews respond to a scene where a vehicle hit several Moore High School students in Moore, Okla. A third member of a suburban Oklahoma City high school cross-country team who was struck by a speeding pickup truck earlier this month has died. Kolby Crum, 18, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, said hospital spokeswoman April Sandefer. (Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman via AP, File)

MOORE, Okla. (AP) — A man accused of striking a group of suburban Oklahoma City high school cross-country athletes with his speeding pickup truck faces an additional manslaughter charge after the death of a third student.

This Feb. 3, 2020 photo from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office shows Max Leroy Townsen. Two Oklahoma high school students remain in critical condition after being struck by a pickup truck that killed one girl and injured three other students. Police arrested 57-year-old Townsend and say he was driving the truck that struck members of a high school cross country team in suburban Oklahoma City. (Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Prosecutors on Tuesday filed a third charge of manslaughter against 57-year-old Max Leroy Townsend, in addition to a third count of leaving the scene of a fatality accident.

Eighteen-year-old Kolby Crum died Saturday.

Police have said Townsend was going 79 mph in a 25 mph zone on Feb. 3 in Moore when he struck the students, who were on the sidewalk. 

