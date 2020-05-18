Dozens rally at Oklahoma Capitol over unemployment problems

People demonstrate in front of the state Capitol to protest the lack of unemployment payments for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or PUA, for the self employed in Oklahoma City, Monday, May 18, 2020. Many say they have been unable to get a response to their unemployment claims. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Dozens of people are protesting at the state Capitol, claiming their state unemployment claims aren’t being processed.

Monday’s protest comes after many unemployed residents have complained for weeks about delays in claims filed with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma health officials are reporting 88 new positive cases of COVID-19, with most of them connected to a hog processing plant in Guymon.

The health department reported no new deaths on Monday and said that 64% of its new positive cases were from Texas County in the Oklahoma Panhandle.