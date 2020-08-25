District judge named to Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The chief district judge of the Oklahoma County juvenile division has been appointed to the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals.

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday that Judge Trevor Pemberton will replace Judge Larry Joplin, who is retiring.

Pemberton has previously served as a special district judge and a district judge before being named chief juvenile division district judge in May 2019.

Pemberton was chosen from among three applicants recommended to Stitt by the Judicial Nominating Commission.