Deputy Chief Wade Gourley named Oklahoma City police chief

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A 30-year veteran of the Oklahoma City Police Department has been named its new chief.

Wade Gourley was appointed Monday as the department’s first new chief in 15 years and replaces former Chief Bill Citty, who retired in May after 41 years with the agency.

Gourley began his law enforcement career as a police officer in Chickasha and joined the Oklahoma City Police Department in 1989. He currently is one of the department’s four deputy chiefs.

Gourley spent the early part of his career on patrol and as a field training officer and has worked in investigations, administration, emergency services and the uniform support division as well as a crisis negotiator, tactical team commander and director of training.

He will oversee 1,235 uniformed officers and 304 other staff members.