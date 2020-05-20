Democrats sue to overturn Oklahoma absentee voting rules

Katie Blevins, manager on duty, disinfects slot machines Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Thunderbird Casino in Norman, Okla. The Casino, operated by the Absentee Shawnee Tribe, has reopened for business with about one-third of capacity allowed and social distancing guidelines. Guests and employees are required to wear masks. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Democratic Party and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee are suing to overturn the state’s absentee voting rules in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

State party Chair Alicia Andrews said Wednesday that requirements that include notarizated ballots and a photo identification create barriers to voters during a worldwide pandemic.

The lawsuit comes after a bill signed into law earlier this month imposed the restrictions on absentee ballots.

The bill was passed and signed days after the state Supreme Court ruled that mailed-in absentee ballots do not have to be notarized.