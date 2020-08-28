Democrats criticize Oklahoma governor, call for task force

FILE – In this Feb. 4, 2019 file photo, House Democratic Leader Rep. Emily Virgin, D-Norman, answers a question during a news conference in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma House Democrats are criticizing Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt for his response to the coronavirus and calling for the creation of a bipartisan task force. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma House Democrats are criticizing Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt for his response to the coronavirus and calling for the creation of a bipartisan task force.

House Democratic Leader Rep. Emily Virgin lambasted the governor on Thursday for failing to implement the recommendations of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

The task force’s report released by state officials on Wednesday recommends a statewide mask mandate and the closure of bars in areas with high transmission rates.

The governor has resisted making such moves.

The task force’s report shows Oklahoma currently has the eighth highest positive test rate in the nation.