Curriculum being developed to teach Tulsa race massacre

U.S. Senator James Lankford speaks while Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist, Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, and Oklahoma State Senate Kevin Matthews watch during a press conference at The Greenwood Cultural Center on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. The Oklahoma State Department of Education is developing a curriculum it will provide to teachers in April on teaching students statewide about the events surrounding the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Department of Education is developing a curriculum for teaching students statewide about the events surrounding the 1921 Tulsa race massacre.

State schools Superintendent Joy Hofmeister was joined in Tulsa by U.S. Sen. James Lankford, State Sen. Kevin Matthews, Tulsa schools Supt. Deborah Gist and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum in announcing the program that was a pilot program started two years ago in Tulsa schools.

Hofmeister said Thursday that while districts statewide have been required to teach students about the massacre since 2002, this is the first curriculum to guide teachers and includes recommendations from descendants of the massacre victims and survivors.