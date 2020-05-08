Criminal justice group asks court to weigh in on signatures

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A group seeking to further reduce the state’s high incarceration rate says it’s collected more than enough signatures to qualify the question for the ballot.

But they say Oklahoma Secretary of State Michael Rogers refuses to accept the signatures, so the group filed a lawsuit Thursday that asks the Oklahoma Supreme Court to force Rogers to accept the signatures.

The bipartisan group of business, political and religious leaders want to amend the state constitution to prohibit prosecutors from using previous felony convictions to enhance sentences in nonviolent cases.

The governor and prosecutors oppose the proposal.