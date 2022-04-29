CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Cimmarron County Sheriff’s Office reports that crews are currently responding to a fire that started in Union County and crossed the state line into Oklahoma and has ordered the evacuation of several homes in the area of the fire on the far western side of Cimmarron County.

The sheriff’s office said the fire started in the northeast corner of Union County before moving into Cimmarron County.

Oklahoma fire crews are working with New Mexico crews to address the fire. Those being evacuated can regroup at the Cimmarron County fair building where Red Cross resources will be available said the sheriff’s office.

