BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are currently responding to a grass fire in Beaver County near the river bed. Officials said the fire started before noon.

The Booker Fire Department reports that it is responding along with the Darrouzett Fire Department and the Follett Fire Department to help Beaver County firefighters with the fire near Forgan.

