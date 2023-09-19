GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz, along with Representative Kenton Patzkowsky, Guymon Mayor Kim Peterson, as well other local officials broke ground on the resurfacing project on US-54.

The groundbreaking officially kicked off on Sept. 5 for the $33 million project that looks to resurface US-54 along the southside of Guymon between SW 5th St. and Hurliman Rd.

ODOT said the project will improve a major thoroughfare through Guymon.

“This is a 30-year investment into the future of Guymon,” said Gatz. “The product we will end up with will be outstanding. We aren’t building this for us, we are building it as an investment for the future.”

The contract for the project was awarded to Duit Construction Co., by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission in June 2023 said Oklahoma Transportation.