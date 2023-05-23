WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say they are investigating a large fire at an Oklahoma refinery.

Around 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a possible explosion at a refinery in Wynnewood.

Investigators say a fire sparked in the gasoline hydrotreater at the facility.

Officials with the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office told KFOR that two people were injured in the incident. However, the extent of their injuries is unclear.

Heavy smoke could be seen for miles as firefighters battled to put out the flames.

“Company officials are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident,” said David Johnson, Garvin County Director of Emergency Management.

At this point, it is unclear exactly what caused the fire.