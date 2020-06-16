Court: Oklahoma man can present evidence in 1999 murder case

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that an Oklahoma death row inmate convicted of murder in 2001 can present evidence to a federal judge to determine whether his attorney’s assistance was ineffective.

Jimmy Dean Harris fatally shot Merle Taylor in 1999 at a transmission shop in Oklahoma City.

He also shot his ex-wife, who worked at the shop, and she survived.

The Oklahoman reports that the high court on Monday upheld a ruling by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which granted Harris a hearing before a judge in Oklahoma City to argue whether his attorney should have sought a pre-trial hearing to assess if Harris was intellectually disable. 

