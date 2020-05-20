Corrections officials help county battle jail COVID outbreak

Signs to encourage social distancing are seen on the floor Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Thunderbird Casino in Norman, Okla. The Casino, operated by the Absentee Shawnee Tribe, has reopened for business with about one-third of capacity allowed and social distancing guidelines. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — State corrections officials are helping a southern Oklahoma county battle an outbreak in the county’s jail of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The Department of Corrections has sent 12 security experts to the Comanche County Detention Center in Lawton to help the county grapple with its outbreak.

More than 100 inmates and 16 staff members at the jail have tested positive for COVID-19, and Comanche County Facilities Authority Chairman Johnny Owens says the authority, which operates the jail, was unprepared for the outbreak.