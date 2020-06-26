Coronavirus surge in Oklahoma continues with 438 new cases

Poll worker Brenda Wolfley disinfects a table at the Oklahoma County Election Board as people participate in early voting for Oklahoma’s June 30th primary and special election, in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The surge in coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is continuing.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 438 new cases and three additional deaths, taking the state’s total infections to at least 11,948 cases and it’s death toll to 375.

Oklahoma State Medical Association President Dr. George Monks has urged Gov. Kevin Stitt and the health department to require masks be worn at businesses and in public places.

Monks says “too many people are still taking an ‘it’s not my problem’ approach to the virus.”

The University of Oklahoma says all faculty, staff, students and visitors must wear masks on campus starting Thursday.