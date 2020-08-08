Coronavirus-related death toll reaches 600 in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health says 600 people have now died since March due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The department on Friday reported seven additional deaths to add to the 593 reported Thursday.

The department said there are a reported 854 coronavirus cases in the state to bring the confirmed total to 42,255.

The true number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.