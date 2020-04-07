Breaking News
Legendary Head Girls Basketball Coach Joe Lombard announces his retirement

Coronavirus deaths in Oklahoma rise by 16 to a total of 67

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Department of Heath reports 16 additional COVID-19 deaths in the state and nearly 150 new cases.

The department said Tuesday that 67 Oklahomans have now died and 1,472 have tested positive for the virus.

The deaths include a man in the 18 to 35 age range, two women between 50 and 64 years old and eight women and five men aged 65 or older.

Tulsa City/County Health Department Director Bruce Dart says he’s “starting to hate” the virus and urged residents to stay home, wash their hands and distance themselves socially.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss