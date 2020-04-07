Coronavirus deaths in Oklahoma rise by 16 to a total of 67

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Department of Heath reports 16 additional COVID-19 deaths in the state and nearly 150 new cases.

The department said Tuesday that 67 Oklahomans have now died and 1,472 have tested positive for the virus.

The deaths include a man in the 18 to 35 age range, two women between 50 and 64 years old and eight women and five men aged 65 or older.

Tulsa City/County Health Department Director Bruce Dart says he’s “starting to hate” the virus and urged residents to stay home, wash their hands and distance themselves socially.