Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma rise by 120, no new deaths

In this Tuesday, May 12, 2020 photo, a pedestrian wears a cloth mask to help stop the spread of COVID-19 while walking in the rain in Tulsa, Okla. (Mike Simonsulsa World via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma has risen by 120, but no new deaths are reported.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 4,852 cases and 278 deaths due to COVID-19.

The number of actual infections is thought to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without showing symptoms.

The state remains on track to continue reopening on Friday with the reopening of bars, funerals and weddings and church nurseries under a plan announced in late April.