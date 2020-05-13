Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma rise by 120, no new deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma has risen by 120, but no new deaths are reported.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 4,852 cases and 278 deaths due to COVID-19.
The number of actual infections is thought to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without showing symptoms.
The state remains on track to continue reopening on Friday with the reopening of bars, funerals and weddings and church nurseries under a plan announced in late April.