Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma near 2,900, officials say

Brenda Linares reaches for sandwiches to pack into lunches at Prairie Queen elementary school as lunches and instructional packets are distributed Monday, April 20, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Schools are operating remotely through the end of the school year due to COVID-19 concerns. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Officials say the number of coronavirus cases is now near 2,900 in Oklahoma with 170 deaths reported.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported at least 2,894 cases and six additional deaths.

The number of cases is up from 2,807 reported Tuesday and an increase of six deaths.

The department said each death was a person aged 65 or older.

The report said 298 people either with the virus or under investigation are hospitalized.

The vast majority of those infected recover.