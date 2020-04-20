Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma near 2,600 with 140 deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is now near 2,600 with one additional death reported.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday reported at least 2,599 cases and 140 deaths as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The department said the latest death is a Delaware County woman who was 65-or older.

There are 23 deaths reported in Oklahoma County, 22 in Tulsa County and 21 in Cleveland County.

The vast majority of those infected with the virus recover.