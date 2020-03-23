Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma increase by four to 53 total

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma has risen by four.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Saturday that the number of positive cases for the virus increased from 49 to 53 while the number of deaths remains at one.

Meanwhile, Integris hospitals is asking for donations of hard to find items, including masks, hand sanitizers, cleaning wipes and touchless thermometers.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms.

But some people, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, can suffer more severe illness.