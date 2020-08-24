Coronavirus blamed for drop in Oklahoma tribal gaming fees

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tribal gaming officials are blaming the closure of Oklahoma casinos due to the coronavirus pandemic for a drop of nearly $30 million in fees paid to the state.
The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association on Monday said the state Office of Management and Enterprise Services reported payments totaling nearly $123 million during the fiscal year that ended June 30.
That’s down from nearly $150 million the previous year.
Monthly payments fell from $12.2 million in February to less than $21,000 in March when tribes closed casinos in an effort to help slow the spread of the virus.
Casinos began reopening in May.