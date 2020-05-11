Confirmed virus cases in Oklahoma surpass 4,500, 272 deaths

Signage promoting social distancing are pictured at Dillard’s at Penn Square Mall Friday, May 8, 2020, in Oklahoma City, the fourth day the store has been open since temporarily closing due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma has surpassed 4.500 and with two more deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday reported 4,589 cases, an increase of 99 from Saturday.

The number of actual infections is thought to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without showing symptoms.

The department said there have now been at least 272 deaths due to COVID-19.