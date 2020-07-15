Confirmed coronavirus cases in Oklahoma rise by record 993

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oklahoma has increased by a record 993.

The state also reported four additional deaths Tuesday due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported a total 21,738 cases of the virus and 428 deaths.

The actual number of positive cases is likely much higher since many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.

The health department says 546 people have been hospitalized either with the virus or under investigation, while 16,635 have recovered.