Confirmed coronavirus cases approach 13,000 in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is nearing 13,000 with more than newly reported cases by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The department on Sunday said it has confirmed 302 additional cases and one more death due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The death toll now stands at 385 with 9,397 people reported to have recovered from the illness.