College apologizes for high school line-up by skin color

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A college president has apologized after a recruiter from the school told students at an Oklahoma City high school to line up by the skin color and hair texture.

Oklahoma Christian University President John DeSteiguer called recruiter Cedric Sunray’s actions at Harding Charter Preparatory High School “offensive, harmful and inappropriate.”

Harding student Korey Todd told KFOR-TV that during the Feb. 24 assembly Sunray “barely talked about the school itself.”

Todd says Sunray ranked students based on whose hair was the most “nappy.”

DeSteiguer says the university had parted with Sunray within an hour of the incident.