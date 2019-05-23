Cleanup following Oklahoma City tower rescue nearly complete

Officials in Oklahoma City say most streets and pedestrian areas have reopened around a skyscraper that was damaged when a scaffold containing two men shattered windows and dropped glass.

Streets and a park around the nearly 850-foot (260-meter) Devon Tower have been blocked off since May 15, when two window washers were rescued from the dangling scaffold. Both men refused treatment after they were brought to safety.

Officials said Wednesday that the largest and most hazardous pieces of glass and metal dislodged in the mishap have been secured, allowing most areas to be reopened. Officials say one street on the tower’s south side will remain closed indefinitely while work continues.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. The tower houses corporate offices for Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy Corp.