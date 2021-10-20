Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office releases information on distressed individuals found on 287

CIMARRON COUNTY, O.K. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office released information on numerous calls made to the county’s dispatch center reporting individuals walking along 287 in distress Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

According to a post made to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, the dispatch received the first two calls Tuesday afternoon. After the calls, multiple officials from the office, along with EMS personnel arrived and could not locate an individual. After a second call that same day, the subject was located that evening and was given a safe place to stay in the evening.

In an update written Wednesday, officials from the office stated that the county’s dispatch center received a third call reporting an additional subject in distress walking on the road approximately 10 miles south of Colorado on 287. After officials initially responded, no individuals were located.

At approximately 8:35 a.m. Wednesday, a subject emerged in that area in the same area the subject was found Tuesday. Officials stated in the post that the individual was in immediate need of care.

“Further investigation found the subject had been exposed to the elements for (approximately two to three days) without nourishment and had heard searchers calling for him the prior evening and afternoon,” the post read. “The subject stated he was afraid and concealed himself when searching parties got close or called out.”

The subject was subsequently transported to the Cimarron Memorial Hospital for evaluation, the post read.