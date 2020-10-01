Cimarron County Sheriff resigns

BOISE CITY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Leon Apple resigned on Sept. 30.

The Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office expressed its thanks to Sheriff Apple for years of service.

“Sheriff Apple was committed to responding to the call of Law Enforcement in this community, no matter the time of day, type of call, or detriment of his family or personal freedoms and time.” The Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office writes, “Which is the definition of a true public servant.”

Sheriff Apple was involved in the design, construction, and implementation of the current Jail facility and Sheriff’s Office, reportedly assisting to modernize the department.

