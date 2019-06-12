FOUND: Missing 4-year-old in Cimarron County
Officials believe he was abducted by his father
UPDATE -
The missing child in Cimarron County was reported found and released to his mother just after midnight Wednesday.
More Stories
-
Toddler ends up in the ER after trip to Oklahoma lake
-
Self-described "straight, country boy" Cody Barlow believes…
-
LAWTON, Okla. (AP) - The federal government has chosen a military…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-