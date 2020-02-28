Chinese national sentenced to prison for trade secrets theft

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Chinese national who admitted stealing trade secrets from a U.S. petroleum company has been sentenced to two years in federal prison.

Hongjin Tan pleaded guilty in November to theft of a trade secret in connection to his work as a scientist at a Phillips 66 research facility in Oklahoma.

Prosecutors say Tan used a thumb drive to copy hundreds of files containing information about “next generation battery technologies.”

Tan’s attorney said in court filings that his client had no criminal history and is taking responsibility for his actions.

Tan was sentenced Thursday in Tulsa and also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution.