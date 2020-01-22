Closings and Delays
Child sex abuse substantiated against ex-Oklahoma priest

Oklahoma

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City says it substantiated an allegation of child sexual abuse against another priest.

The archdiocese said Tuesday that the allegation of abuse of a minor was leveled against Father Marvin Leven.

The archdiocese says in a news release that the allegation dates to 1993 when the now 94-year-old Leven was assigned to Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Enid.

Archbishop Paul Coakley has revoked the retired Leven’s authority to serve as a priest.

Leven didn’t immediately reply to a message seeking comment left with the archdiocese.

