Cherokee Nation removes confederate monuments in Oklahoma

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) — The Cherokee Nation has removed two confederate monuments that were placed in its Capitol Square nearly a century ago by the Daughters of the Confederacy.

A crane removed the monuments from the nation’s tribal headquarters in Tahlequah on Saturday while Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr., watched.

Hoskin said it’s difficult to tell the story of the Cherokee Nation when there are “non-Indian-driven monuments” greeting visitors to its museum.

A fountain memorializing confederate soldiers and Gen. Stand Watie was dedicated in 1913, while a granite monument honoring Watie was dedicated in 1921.