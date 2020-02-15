Central Oklahoma deputy killed in head-on crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police say a central Oklahoma sheriff’s lieutenant was killed after a head-on crash in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police say Canadian County sheriff’s Lt. Shirley Lanning was westbound in an unmarked police vehicle on Northwest Expressway Friday when her vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into another vehicle.

Lanning was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police Sgt. Megan Morgan says two occupants of that car were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Their names weren’t immediately released. Morgan says an investigation into the crash is ongoing.