Caught On Camera: Golf Cart DUI

Body camera footage shows El Reno, Oklahoma city councilman's arrest after he was pulled over driving a golf cart through the town while under the influence.

(KFOR/NBC News) An El Reno, Oklahoma city councilman is facing numerous charges after driving a golf cart while under the influence.

On Sunday, 40-year-old Justin T. Chronister was pulled over driving a golf cart in town.

In body camera video released by the El Reno Police Department, Chronister makes an admission.

“Four beers and then they made me take like two shots and then I was like, ‘I’ve got to go home,’” said Chronister.

In the video, officers found nine cans of beer in the golf cart; two of them were empty.

