Caught On Camera: Golf Cart DUI

(KFOR/NBC News) An El Reno, Oklahoma city councilman is facing numerous charges after driving a golf cart while under the influence.
On Sunday, 40-year-old Justin T. Chronister was pulled over driving a golf cart in town.
In body camera video released by the El Reno Police Department, Chronister makes an admission.
“Four beers and then they made me take like two shots and then I was like, ‘I’ve got to go home,’” said Chronister.
In the video, officers found nine cans of beer in the golf cart; two of them were empty.
Read more: https://bit.ly/2WzbH3T
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- New information on the indictment of Randall County Sheriff
- City of Amarillo hosting furniture donation drive to aid homeless Thursday
- Texas DACA recipients working on pandemic’s front lines await Supreme Court ruling
- Top Texas officials denounce Dallas salon owner’s jail sentence for defying orders to close
- Oklahoma coronavirus cases top 4,200, deaths surpass 250