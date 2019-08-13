Caught On Cam: Sinkhole Swallows Calf

Oklahoma rancher says pipeline running under property is the cause of frequent sinkholes that are endangering his livestock.

(KFOR/NBC News) A calf is recovering after spending days in a sinkhole on an Oklahoma ranch.

The Mohr family of Luther said holes have been popping up on the property over the years due to an underground pipeline, and people, vehicles and now the calf have fallen in.

“We heard the cow bawling, and looked for it for a little while and then never could find it,” Hayden Mohr said.

Days later, Mohr’s father finally found the calf trapped in the deep hole without food or water in the summer heat.

Mohr’s fiance’ rushed to help.

“I brought some stuff down there just in case, but it seemed spunky enough that we were able to save it and it’s been doing fine with its mom,” said Emily Roberts.

An ONG pipeline maintained by ONEOK runs under it and, over the last two and a half years, the Mohrs said the holes keep opening up on their property.

