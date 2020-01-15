Caught On Cam: “Ham”burglar Pilfers Pounds Of Pork

Oklahoma store owner says he's considering a ban on baggy clothing after an amazing ham heist.

(KFOR/NBC News) The owner an Oklahoma City market says he caught a customer stealing an entire six-pound ham by sticking it down her skirt.

Alex Kotlovenko says they noticed some items missing on Sunday, and when he checked the security cameras he couldn’t believe what he saw.

“It’s magic, it is literally magic,” Kotlovenko said. “We never witnessed it happening, so it’s really hard to track someone down and stop them at the door.”

In the video, you can see the woman, and two other men, looking at the cooler.

She pulls out a ham, looks around, then put the entire ham into her skirt.

Alex says she did the same thing with several packages of bacon.

To keep this thing from happening again Alex says he plans to put up a sign banning baggy clothes.

