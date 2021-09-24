Bystander tackles minister accused of touching child inappropriately at Oklahoma bus stop

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An Oklahoma minister accused of touching a child inappropriately at a bus stop has been arrested.

Michael Coghill, 33, is accused of lewd acts to a child. KFOR confirmed Coghill used to work for Choctaw Church of Christ and currently works as a minister at Lakehoma Church of Christ in Mustang.

According to the police report, a 9-year-old victim reported that a “guy touched him on the back and he didn’t like the way it made him feel.”

The report also said the person would stop at the bus stop while jogging, and it happened more than once.

“Yesterday, our adult that was made aware of the situation, actually stopped, retrieved a recording device, monitored at the bus stop, observed and viewed the suspect run past the bus stop, stop, come back, and then touch the juvenile,” Sgt. Dillon Quirk with Oklahoma City Police said.

The report said Coghill looked at his watch, as though waiting for the kids to arrive.

Police said the reporting party confronted Coghill and tackled him, leaving him with a skull fracture and cracked eye socket.

“He was in the cop car, bloody. It was just gut-wrenching knowing he was even in that cop car across the street,” said neighbor Lisa Ward. She has seen him jogging before.

“… He knew the time he would be there, every day, that was like the most hard part, the most disgusting part,” she said.

She said the whole situation was upsetting.

“Very shocking. Very, very shocking. I’m so grateful I’m able to walk with my child every day to the bus stop,” she said.

Lakehoma Church of Christ released the following statement on the arrest:

“We were heartbroken to learn of the incident this morning involving one of our adult ministers, and our hearts go out to the child and family involved. We were shocked at this news as he had a clean background check, and we have received no reports or claims against him during his tenure. Church leadership has no tolerance for any type of abuse and is meeting tonight to discuss next steps. We will cooperate with authorities as needed.”

Coghill was treated at a hospital for his injuries and booked into jail.