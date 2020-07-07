Businesses tied to Oklahoma congressmen enjoy federal loans

FILE – In this May 16, 2013, file photo, Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Four businesses owned by Mullin received between $800,000 and $1.9 million from the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal rescue package meant to keep small businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released by the U.S. Treasury Department on Monday, July 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Family businesses of two Oklahoma congressmen received at least $1.8 million from a federal rescue package meant to keep small businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Data released Monday by the U.S. Treasury Department show four businesses owned by Republican U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin received between $800,000 and $1.9 million from the Paycheck Protection Program.

The data also shows Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern’s Tulsa-based KTAK Corp. received between $1 million and $2 million.

The data shows more than 6,800 Oklahoma businesses received loans of $150,000 or more.

Those include private schools, tribal casinos and law firms, among others.