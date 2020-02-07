Boil order issued for Turpin, Oklahoma

TURPIN, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued a boil notice for Beaver Co. RWD #1 (Turpin) water system, located in Beaver County, due to E. coli in the drinking water.

Water needs to be brought to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute, bottled water, or water from another acceptable source for consumption, use in food preparation, dishwashing and brushing teeth.

Please note that the boil order is only for the Beaver Co. RWD #1 water system, which serves Turpin. The boil order does not include many areas of Beaver County. If a water customer is unsure which water system supplies their water, the customer should check their water bill.

Users will be notified when the water is considered safe for human consumption. Federal law requires that consumers be notified when a public water supply exceeds certain maximum contaminant levels and might be harmful to the health of consumers.

