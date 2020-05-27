Body of missing Oklahoma boy, 9, found in nearby pond

ATOKA, Oklahoma (KXII-TV) — Oklahoma authorities say the body of a 9-year-old boy who had gone missing was found in a pond near his home.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Monday that the body of Triston Weeden had been located.

He went missing Saturday evening.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Capt. Scott Hampton told KXII television station that Triston was last seen walking away from his home in the rural community of Wardville in the southeastern part of the state.

Hampton said Triston’s body was found in the pond about 150 yards from his home.

Hampton said the search had included flyovers with thermal imagery and dog teams on the ground.