Body found in river may be that of missing Oklahoma child

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Tulsa say a body found in a river in eastern Oklahoma is believed to be that of a 3-year-old girl who disappeared last week with her younger brother.
Officer Jeanne Pierce says the body was found Tuesday night in the Arkansas River southeast of Tulsa.
Authorities are waiting on the medical examiner to confirm the body is Miracle Crook.
Miracle and 2-year-old Tony Crook were last seen Friday on security video walking alone outside their apartment complex toward a creek.
The creek’s waters eventually wind up in the Arkansas River.
Authorities are still searching for the boy.