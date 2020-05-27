Body found in river may be that of missing Oklahoma child

These undated photos released by the Tulsa (Oklahoma) Police Department show Tony, left, and Miracle Crook. Authorities searching for the two Tulsa, Okla., children who have been missing since Friday, May 22, 2020, were knocking on doors and stopping drivers at their apartment complex Monday, May 25. (Tulsa Police Department via AP)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Tulsa say a body found in a river in eastern Oklahoma is believed to be that of a 3-year-old girl who disappeared last week with her younger brother.

Officer Jeanne Pierce says the body was found Tuesday night in the Arkansas River southeast of Tulsa.

Authorities are waiting on the medical examiner to confirm the body is Miracle Crook.

Miracle and 2-year-old Tony Crook were last seen Friday on security video walking alone outside their apartment complex toward a creek.

The creek’s waters eventually wind up in the Arkansas River.

Authorities are still searching for the boy.