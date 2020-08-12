‘Black Lives Matter’ sign in Tulsa defaced with blue paint

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A “Black Lives Matter” street sign in Tulsa that has been the cause of ongoing tension has been vandalized amid national calls for racial justice.

The Tulsa World reports that community members repainted the sign Sunday after it was defaced with a line of blue paint.

The sign had been completed before the arrival of President Donald Trump for a campaign rally and Juneteenth, a state holiday commemorating the emancipation of Black slaves in America.

The blue paint was splattered across the sign at an unknown time.

The color blue is often associated with law enforcement, but it is not clear who did it or why.