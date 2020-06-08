Black caucus leaders pan Oklahoma governor’s race panel

by: Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Leaders with Oklahoma’s Legislative Black Caucus criticized Gov. Kevin Stitt’s weekend roundtable on race for what they say was a lack of diversity on the panel.

State Reps. Regina Goodwin of Tulsa and Jason Lowe of Oklahoma City released a statement Monday critical of the event Stitt hosted on Sunday.

Panelists included four men: two black community leaders, a black sheriff’s captain and a white police chief.

It was moderated by Stitt and his wife, Sarah.

Goodwin says the panel should have been more diverse, while Lowe criticized the meeting as a “superficial show of solidarity.” 

